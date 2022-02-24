CustomContractNetwork (CCN) Trading Down 89.8% Over Last Week

CustomContractNetwork (CURRENCY:CCN) traded 88.5% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 24th. CustomContractNetwork has a total market capitalization of $38,498.27 and $14.00 worth of CustomContractNetwork was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CustomContractNetwork coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, CustomContractNetwork has traded down 89.8% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get CustomContractNetwork alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $93.47 or 0.00265278 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.51 or 0.00015637 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000876 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 25.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001153 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 18.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 18.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000544 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002260 BTC.

CustomContractNetwork Profile

CustomContractNetwork (CRYPTO:CCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 22nd, 2014. CustomContractNetwork’s total supply is 890,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,620,841,876 coins. The official message board for CustomContractNetwork is medium.com/@ccntoken . The Reddit community for CustomContractNetwork is /r/ccntoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CustomContractNetwork’s official website is customcontract.network . CustomContractNetwork’s official Twitter account is @CCNProject

According to CryptoCompare, “CannaCoin runs on a decentralized blockchain platform similar to bitcoin allowing users to send money across the network within seconds. This decentralized network is free of any central authority and follows the core principles set forth by the bitcoin community. The block reward halves every year and difficulty retargets using the kimoto gravity well. The coin is scrypt, block time is 60 seconds, and the total supply is capped at 13.14 million. CannaCoin uses Peer2Peer technology where money can be transferred between two users without the need for a third party. This enables the user to process transactions for the fraction of the cost charged by banks or financial institutions. “

Buying and Selling CustomContractNetwork

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CustomContractNetwork directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CustomContractNetwork should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CustomContractNetwork using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CustomContractNetwork Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CustomContractNetwork and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.