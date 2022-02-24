Custom Truck One Source, Inc. (NYSE:CTOS) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Custom Truck One Source, Inc. (NYSE:CTOS – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.67.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Custom Truck One Source in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Custom Truck One Source from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Custom Truck One Source in a research note on Friday, January 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Custom Truck One Source in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company.

CTOS traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 550,810. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.74 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Custom Truck One Source has a 1 year low of $6.09 and a 1 year high of $11.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.83 and its 200-day moving average is $8.38.

In other Custom Truck One Source news, insider James Carlsen acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.80 per share, for a total transaction of $39,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 1,848,446 shares of Custom Truck One Source stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.07, for a total transaction of $14,916,959.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have acquired a total of 25,000 shares of company stock worth $190,500 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Blackstone Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Custom Truck One Source in the second quarter valued at about $134,912,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in Custom Truck One Source in the second quarter valued at approximately $66,640,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Custom Truck One Source in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $19,694,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Custom Truck One Source by 283.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,852,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,619,000 after acquiring an additional 2,109,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC purchased a new position in Custom Truck One Source in the second quarter valued at approximately $13,710,000. Institutional investors own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

Custom Truck One Source Company Profile

Custom Truck One Source, Inc engages in the sale and rental of truck and heavy equipment. The firm offers aftermarket parts and service, equipment customization, remanufacturing, financing solutions, and asset disposal services. The company is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

