Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The aerospace company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 9.75% and a return on equity of 16.30%. The company had revenue of $667.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $674.98 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.39 EPS. Curtiss-Wright’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Curtiss-Wright updated its FY 2022 guidance to $8.050-$8.250 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $8.05-8.25 EPS.

Curtiss-Wright stock traded up $0.93 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $134.68. 246,250 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 150,707. The stock has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.61 and a beta of 1.49. Curtiss-Wright has a 12 month low of $110.16 and a 12 month high of $142.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $136.30 and its 200-day moving average is $130.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Get Curtiss-Wright alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Curtiss-Wright’s payout ratio is 12.12%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CW shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock.

In other Curtiss-Wright news, VP Paul J. Ferdenzi sold 2,500 shares of Curtiss-Wright stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman David Charles Adams sold 10,488 shares of Curtiss-Wright stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.19, for a total transaction of $1,396,896.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 20,524 shares of company stock valued at $2,781,198. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 111,009 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $15,394,000 after acquiring an additional 6,622 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 15.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 107,753 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $12,797,000 after buying an additional 14,423 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 31,714 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,398,000 after buying an additional 6,301 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 159.0% in the fourth quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 25,904 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,592,000 after buying an additional 15,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,538 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.55% of the company’s stock.

About Curtiss-Wright (Get Rating)

Curtiss-Wright Corp. is a manufacturing and service company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and overhaul of precision components and provides engineered products and services to the aerospace, defense, power generation, and general industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Curtiss-Wright Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curtiss-Wright and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.