Currys (LON:CURY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $92.25

Currys Plc (LON:CURY – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 92.25 ($1.25) and last traded at GBX 95.77 ($1.30), with a volume of 257758 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 95.80 ($1.30).

Several research firms recently issued reports on CURY. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 120 ($1.63) target price on shares of Currys in a report on Wednesday. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Currys from GBX 150 ($2.04) to GBX 120 ($1.63) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 200 ($2.72) target price on shares of Currys in a report on Wednesday, December 15th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.72, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 107.76. The company has a market capitalization of £1.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.10.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 30th were issued a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share. This represents a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. Currys’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.97%.

About Currys (LON:CURY)

Dixons Carphone plc operates as a consumer electrical and mobile retailer and service company. It operates through four segments: UK & Ireland Electricals, UK & Ireland Mobile, Nordics, and Greece. The company retails electrical products, airport electricals, and telecommunications products; and computing products and services to business to business customers, as well as offers mobile virtual network operator and consumer electrical repair services.

