Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.20, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Cumulus Media had a negative return on equity of 2.82% and a negative net margin of 0.07%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ CMLS traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $10.22. The stock had a trading volume of 763 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,417. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.62. Cumulus Media has a 1 year low of $8.91 and a 1 year high of $14.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. The company has a market capitalization of $209.54 million, a PE ratio of -212.00 and a beta of 1.98.

Get Cumulus Media alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CMLS. B. Riley raised their target price on Cumulus Media from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cumulus Media from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cumulus Media in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.67.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Cumulus Media by 399.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 52,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after acquiring an additional 42,064 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cumulus Media by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 187,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,107,000 after purchasing an additional 16,892 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Cumulus Media during the fourth quarter worth approximately $188,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its stake in Cumulus Media by 93.1% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 31,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 14,976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Cumulus Media by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 63,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,000 after buying an additional 7,188 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.21% of the company’s stock.

About Cumulus Media (Get Rating)

Cumulus Media, Inc engages in the business of radio broadcasting. It operates through the following segments: Radio Station Group, Westwood One and Corporate and Other. The Radio Station Group segment includes the sale of broadcasting time to local, regional, and national advertisers. The Westwood One segment covers the revenues generated through network advertising.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cumulus Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cumulus Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.