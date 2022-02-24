Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.20, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Cumulus Media had a negative return on equity of 2.82% and a negative net margin of 0.07%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS.
Shares of NASDAQ CMLS traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $10.22. The stock had a trading volume of 763 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,417. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.62. Cumulus Media has a 1 year low of $8.91 and a 1 year high of $14.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. The company has a market capitalization of $209.54 million, a PE ratio of -212.00 and a beta of 1.98.
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CMLS. B. Riley raised their target price on Cumulus Media from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cumulus Media from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cumulus Media in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.67.
About Cumulus Media
Cumulus Media, Inc engages in the business of radio broadcasting. It operates through the following segments: Radio Station Group, Westwood One and Corporate and Other. The Radio Station Group segment includes the sale of broadcasting time to local, regional, and national advertisers. The Westwood One segment covers the revenues generated through network advertising.
