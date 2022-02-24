Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX) Rating Lowered to D+ at TheStreet

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Cumberland Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CPIX opened at $3.03 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Cumberland Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $2.20 and a twelve month high of $7.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.91 and its 200-day moving average is $3.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.75 and a beta of 0.17.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPIX. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals by 131.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,160 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 6,335 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $94,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $307,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Cumberland Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $373,000. 18.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a specialty pharmaceutical company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of prescription products. Its product include Acetadote, Caldolor, Kristalose, Omeclamox, Vaprisol, Vibativ, and RediTrex. The company was founded by A. J. Kazimi on January 6, 1999 and is headquartered in Nashville, TN.

