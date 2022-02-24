Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX) Rating Lowered to D+ at TheStreet

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Cumberland Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th.
Shares of NASDAQ:CPIX opened at $3.03 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Cumberland Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $2.20 and a twelve month high of $7.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.91 and its 200-day moving average is $3.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.75 and a beta of 0.17.
Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)
Cumberland Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a specialty pharmaceutical company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of prescription products. Its product include Acetadote, Caldolor, Kristalose, Omeclamox, Vaprisol, Vibativ, and RediTrex. The company was founded by A. J. Kazimi on January 6, 1999 and is headquartered in Nashville, TN.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (CPIX)
- Camping World Pulls Back But Wait To Buy More
- The TJX Companies, This Is What A Buying Opportunity Looks Like
- Schwab Stock is a Play on Retail Trading
- These 3 Mid Cap Dividend Stocks Offer the Best of Both Worlds
- 3 Ecommerce Stocks to Consider for Long-Term Buys
Receive News & Ratings for Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cumberland Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.