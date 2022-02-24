Culp (NYSE:CULP) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Culp (NYSE:CULP – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Culp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st.

Shares of CULP stock opened at $8.13 on Tuesday. Culp has a 52 week low of $8.05 and a 52 week high of $17.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.89 and a 200-day moving average of $11.28. The company has a market cap of $99.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.09.

Culp (NYSE:CULP – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The textile maker reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07. The firm had revenue of $74.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.76 million. Culp had a return on equity of 5.12% and a net margin of 2.11%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Culp will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

In other Culp news, Director Fred A. Jackson purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.30 per share, with a total value of $103,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Culp by 36.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 501,918 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $6,465,000 after acquiring an additional 134,744 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Culp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $781,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Culp during the 2nd quarter worth about $645,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Culp by 264.7% in the third quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 50,700 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $653,000 after acquiring an additional 36,800 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in Culp by 11.5% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 304,299 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,919,000 after buying an additional 31,395 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.76% of the company’s stock.

Culp, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and trade of mattresses and upholstery products. It operates through the Mattress Fabrics and Upholstery Fabrics segments. The Mattress Fabrics segment markets and sells covers and beddings under the Culp Home Fashions brand. The Upholstery Fabrics segment produces and supplies fabrics for residential and commercial manufacturers.

