Culp, Inc. (NYSE:CULP) Stock Holdings Decreased by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Culp, Inc. (NYSE:CULP – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 378,165 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 5,563 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Culp were worth $4,872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Culp by 1.4% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 457,059 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,885,000 after purchasing an additional 6,188 shares during the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Culp by 264.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 50,700 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $653,000 after buying an additional 36,800 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Culp by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 410,500 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,691,000 after buying an additional 28,500 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Culp by 27.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,713 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Culp in the second quarter worth about $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.76% of the company’s stock.

CULP opened at $8.13 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.89 and its 200-day moving average is $11.28. The stock has a market cap of $99.27 million, a PE ratio of 15.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.09. Culp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.05 and a twelve month high of $17.88.

Culp (NYSE:CULP – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The textile maker reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.07. Culp had a return on equity of 5.12% and a net margin of 2.11%. The firm had revenue of $74.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Culp, Inc. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 11th were issued a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 10th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.66%. This is an increase from Culp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Culp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.19%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CULP shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Culp in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Culp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st.

In related news, Director Fred A. Jackson bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.30 per share, with a total value of $103,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Culp, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and trade of mattresses and upholstery products. It operates through the Mattress Fabrics and Upholstery Fabrics segments. The Mattress Fabrics segment markets and sells covers and beddings under the Culp Home Fashions brand. The Upholstery Fabrics segment produces and supplies fabrics for residential and commercial manufacturers.

