Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 519 Shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC decreased its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,821 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 519 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $2,089,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 42.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 303 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $111,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 60.6% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 620 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. 84.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Huntington Ingalls Industries alerts:

HII stock opened at $187.39 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $187.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $194.10. The stock has a market cap of $7.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 0.99. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $175.50 and a 1 year high of $224.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The aerospace company reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 24.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.35 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 15.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s payout ratio is 34.91%.

In other Huntington Ingalls Industries news, VP Jennifer R. Boykin sold 275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.29, for a total transaction of $50,954.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on HII shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $230.00 to $212.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $240.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Huntington Ingalls Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $216.00.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the shipbuilding business. It operates through the following business segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Technical Solutions. The Ingalls segment develops and constructs non-nuclear ships, assault ships, and surface combatants. The Newport News segment designs, builds, and maintains nuclear-powered ships which include aircraft carriers and submarines.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.