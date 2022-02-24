Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Purchases 67,264 Shares of Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT – Get Rating) by 63.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 173,826 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 67,264 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Uniti Group were worth $2,150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in UNIT. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Uniti Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Uniti Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $138,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Uniti Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $153,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Uniti Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $171,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Uniti Group by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 19,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 1,061 shares during the last quarter. 82.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ UNIT opened at $11.03 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.40 and a 200-day moving average of $12.88. The stock has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 73.54 and a beta of 0.99. Uniti Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.06 and a 52-week high of $14.60.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Uniti Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th.

Uniti Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission infrastructure in the communications industry. It operates through the following business segments: Leasing, Fiber Infrastructure, Towers, Consumer CLEC, and Corporate. The Leasing segment represents the real estate investment trust operations of the company and includes the results from leasing business, Uniti leasing, which engages in the acquisition of mission-critical communications assets and leasing them to anchor customers on either and exclusive or shared-tenant basis.

