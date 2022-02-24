Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Purchases 19,985 Shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) by 439.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 24,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 19,985 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $2,264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 49.8% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 49.8% in the 3rd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 51.4% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV grew its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 49.8% in the 3rd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 48.5% in the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. 75.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Raymond James alerts:

Shares of NYSE RJF opened at $106.90 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.19 billion, a PE ratio of 14.75 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Raymond James has a 1 year low of $75.91 and a 1 year high of $117.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $105.32 and its 200-day moving average is $99.71.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.36. Raymond James had a net margin of 14.68% and a return on equity of 20.48%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.49 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Raymond James will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 3rd. This is a positive change from Raymond James’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.77%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Raymond James from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered shares of Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.00.

In related news, EVP Bella Loykhter Allaire sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.78, for a total value of $1,721,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Steven M. Raney sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.12, for a total transaction of $480,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,819 shares of company stock worth $5,301,063 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.25% of the company’s stock.

Raymond James Company Profile (Get Rating)

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RJF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Raymond James Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raymond James and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.