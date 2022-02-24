Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Cuts Holdings in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) by 72.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,839 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 44,848 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $2,121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,991,614 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,258,245,000 after buying an additional 205,348 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Waste Connections by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,720,755 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,161,111,000 after purchasing an additional 154,266 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Waste Connections by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,380,649 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $929,446,000 after purchasing an additional 405,915 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Waste Connections by 86.8% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,698,297 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $339,797,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Waste Connections by 39.9% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,401,232 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $302,283,000 after purchasing an additional 684,880 shares in the last quarter. 81.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WCN stock opened at $118.67 on Thursday. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 52-week low of $97.02 and a 52-week high of $138.82. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $126.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $129.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.72.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The business services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 9.83%. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.181 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 1st. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.26%.

WCN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Waste Connections from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Waste Connections from $149.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Waste Connections from $147.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on Waste Connections from $152.00 to $145.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.13.

Waste Connections, Inc engages in the provision of solid waste services. Its services include waste collection, transfer, disposal, treatment and recycling. It also provides non-hazardous exploration and production, waste treatment, recovery and disposal services. The company was founded by Ronald J.

