Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Boosts Stake in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Rating) by 156.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 30,350 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,510 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $2,298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DOX. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Amdocs during the third quarter worth $30,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amdocs during the third quarter worth $41,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Amdocs by 17.7% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,269 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amdocs during the third quarter worth $194,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators increased its position in shares of Amdocs by 144.1% during the third quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 2,763 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Amdocs alerts:

Shares of DOX stock opened at $76.96 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.10. Amdocs Limited has a 12-month low of $68.33 and a 12-month high of $82.38. The company has a market cap of $10.09 billion, a PE ratio of 18.82, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.76.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.02. Amdocs had a return on equity of 15.64% and a net margin of 12.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Amdocs Limited will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. This is an increase from Amdocs’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.21%.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Amdocs from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $91.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th.

About Amdocs (Get Rating)

Amdocs Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of software products and services for the communications, entertainment, and media industry service providers. The firm’s offerings are based on a product and services mix, using technologies and methodologies, such as cloud and cloud native, microservices, DevSecOps, low-/no-code, edge computing, open source, bimodal operations, site reliability engineering and increasing amounts of automation through standard information technology tools, open APIs and machine learning and artificial intelligence.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amdocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amdocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.