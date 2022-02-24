Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Acquires 32,761 Shares of ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE – Get Rating) by 1,554.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,868 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,761 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in ALLETE were worth $2,075,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in ALLETE by 36.6% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 828 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in ALLETE in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in ALLETE by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,173 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in ALLETE by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,434 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in ALLETE by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. 71.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ALLETE alerts:

NYSE ALE opened at $60.19 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.57. ALLETE, Inc. has a one year low of $56.84 and a one year high of $73.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $64.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.85.

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $399.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $327.65 million. ALLETE had a return on equity of 5.89% and a net margin of 11.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that ALLETE, Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This is an increase from ALLETE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. ALLETE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.50%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of ALLETE from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. TheStreet raised shares of ALLETE from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ALLETE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of ALLETE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.33.

ALLETE Company Profile (Get Rating)

ALLETE, Inc engages in the provision of electric and natural gas utility services. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and U.S. Water Services. The Regulated Operations segment includes regulated utilities; Minnesota Power; SWL&P; and investment in ATC, which regulates utilities that owns and maintains electric transmission assets.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ALLETE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALLETE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.