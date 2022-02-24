CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.350-$2.420 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.CubeSmart also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.560-$0.580 EPS.

CUBE has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of CubeSmart from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Raymond James upgraded shares of CubeSmart from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a buy rating on shares of CubeSmart in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CubeSmart presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $50.88.

Get CubeSmart alerts:

Shares of CUBE traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $48.41. The stock had a trading volume of 1,855,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,713,272. The company has a market cap of $10.59 billion, a PE ratio of 43.95, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.43. CubeSmart has a fifty-two week low of $34.96 and a fifty-two week high of $57.34. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in CubeSmart by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 44,906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,556,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC increased its holdings in CubeSmart by 38.7% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 11,545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $657,000 after buying an additional 3,219 shares during the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of CubeSmart during the fourth quarter worth $208,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in CubeSmart during the fourth quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new position in CubeSmart in the 4th quarter worth about $247,000. Institutional investors own 87.82% of the company’s stock.

About CubeSmart (Get Rating)

CubeSmart operates as a self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust with its operations conducted solely through CubeSmart LP and its subsidiaries. It owns, operates, develops, manages, and acquires self-storage properties. The company was founded in July 2004 and is headquartered in Malvern, PA.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CubeSmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CubeSmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.