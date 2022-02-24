CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Shares Sold by New England Research & Management Inc.

New England Research & Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 104,399 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. CSX accounts for 1.9% of New England Research & Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. New England Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in CSX were worth $3,925,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in CSX by 200.0% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 816 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 544 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in CSX during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services boosted its stake in shares of CSX by 200.0% in the second quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 969 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the period. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CSX by 650.0% in the third quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,125 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the period. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CSX in the third quarter valued at $38,000. 73.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CSX shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of CSX from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of CSX from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of CSX from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of CSX from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of CSX from $42.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CSX currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.25.

CSX opened at $33.67 on Thursday. CSX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.05 and a fifty-two week high of $38.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.36. The company has a market capitalization of $73.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.23.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The transportation company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. CSX had a net margin of 30.19% and a return on equity of 26.34%. The firm had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is a boost from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. CSX’s payout ratio is currently 22.02%.

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

