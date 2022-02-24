CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $67.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 13.50% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “CSG Systems International Inc. is a leading provider of outsourced billing, customer care and print and mail solutions and services supporting the North American cable and direct broadcast satellite markets. CSG’s solutions support some of the world’s largest and most innovative providers of bundled multi-channel video, Internet, voice and IP-based services. CSG’s unique combination of solutions, services and expertise ensure that cable and satellite operators can continue to rapidly launch new service offerings, improve operational efficiencies and deliver a high-quality customer experience in a competitive and ever-changing marketplace. “

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Sidoti upgraded shares of CSG Systems International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of CSG Systems International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, William Blair began coverage on shares of CSG Systems International in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.00.

CSGS stock traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $59.03. 249,466 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 285,102. The company has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.24 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $57.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. CSG Systems International has a 52 week low of $42.58 and a 52 week high of $61.58.

CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.02. CSG Systems International had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 20.39%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that CSG Systems International will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CSG Systems International by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 636,059 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,658,000 after buying an additional 48,168 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P purchased a new position in shares of CSG Systems International in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,297,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of CSG Systems International by 245,966.7% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 44,292 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,552,000 after buying an additional 44,274 shares during the last quarter. EAM Global Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CSG Systems International in the 4th quarter worth about $2,193,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its holdings in shares of CSG Systems International by 94.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 77,356 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,650,000 after buying an additional 37,672 shares during the last quarter. 93.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CSG Systems International, Inc engages in providing business support solutions serving the communications industry. It engages in revenue management & digital monetization, customer experience & payment solutions providers. The firm’s solutions and services help companies around the world monetize and digitally enable the customer experience by accurately capturing, managing, generating, and optimizing the interactions and revenues associated with their customers.

