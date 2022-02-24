Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) Given New $5.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by investment analysts at Raymond James from $11.00 to $5.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective points to a potential upside of 50.15% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on CRON. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Cronos Group from C$7.00 to C$4.25 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Cronos Group from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Cronos Group from $6.50 to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Cronos Group from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $5.54 to $3.24 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Cronos Group in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $5.50 price objective for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cronos Group currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $4.70.

Shares of CRON stock opened at $3.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.12 and a beta of 1.62. Cronos Group has a fifty-two week low of $3.12 and a fifty-two week high of $11.67. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.00.

Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.34. The company had revenue of $20.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.03 million. Cronos Group had a negative return on equity of 9.48% and a negative net margin of 258.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Cronos Group will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Cronos Group by 3.8% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 45,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,656 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cronos Group by 5.9% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 36,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 2,002 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cronos Group by 8.6% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 27,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 2,211 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Cronos Group by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,067,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,184,000 after acquiring an additional 2,941 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cronos Group by 4.2% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 81,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 3,242 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.45% of the company’s stock.

Cronos Group, Inc engages in the production and distribution of cannabis. Its brands include PEACE NATURALS, COVE, Spinach, Lord Jones, and PEACE+. The company was founded by Lorne Michael Gertner and Paul Rosen on August 21, 2012 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

