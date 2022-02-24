Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.07

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of 0.074 per share on Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th.
