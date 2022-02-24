Critical Review: Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY) & Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU)

Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY – Get Rating) and Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU – Get Rating) are both mid-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Dividends

Harmony Gold Mining pays an annual dividend of $0.03 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.7%. Centerra Gold pays an annual dividend of $0.23 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. Centerra Gold pays out -12.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

26.0% of Harmony Gold Mining shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 36.1% of Centerra Gold shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.0% of Harmony Gold Mining shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Harmony Gold Mining and Centerra Gold’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Harmony Gold Mining N/A N/A N/A Centerra Gold -46.34% 12.71% 9.86%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Harmony Gold Mining and Centerra Gold, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Harmony Gold Mining 1 3 0 0 1.75 Centerra Gold 0 5 4 0 2.44

Harmony Gold Mining currently has a consensus price target of $4.10, indicating a potential downside of 0.49%. Centerra Gold has a consensus price target of $11.78, indicating a potential upside of 26.95%. Given Centerra Gold’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Centerra Gold is more favorable than Harmony Gold Mining.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Harmony Gold Mining and Centerra Gold’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Harmony Gold Mining $2.72 billion 0.93 $331.67 million N/A N/A Centerra Gold $1.69 billion 1.63 $408.54 million ($1.91) -4.86

Centerra Gold has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Harmony Gold Mining.

Summary

Centerra Gold beats Harmony Gold Mining on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Harmony Gold Mining Company Profile (Get Rating)

Harmony Gold Mining Co. Ltd. engages in mining and exploration of gold. It involves in building mines, open-pit operation, sales and financial management, land rehabilitation and mine closure. It operates through the following segments: Tshepong Operations, Phoenix, Kalgold, Waste Rock Dumps, Central Plant Reclamation, Moab Khotsong, Bambanani, Joel, Doornkop, Target 1, Kusasalethu, Masimong, and Unisel. The company was founded on August 25, 1950 and is headquartered in Randfontein, South Africa.

Centerra Gold Company Profile (Get Rating)

Centerra Gold, Inc. engages in the operation, development, exploration and acquisition of gold and copper properties. It operates through the following segments: Kumtor, Mount Milligan, and Öksüt. The company was founded on November 7, 2002 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

