Critical Analysis: InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX) & 23andMe (NASDAQ:ME)

InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX – Get Rating) and 23andMe (NASDAQ:ME – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares InflaRx and 23andMe’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets InflaRx N/A -36.94% -33.68% 23andMe N/A -29.55% -14.13%

InflaRx has a beta of 0.8, suggesting that its share price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, 23andMe has a beta of 1.69, suggesting that its share price is 69% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for InflaRx and 23andMe, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score InflaRx 1 0 3 1 2.80 23andMe 0 1 1 0 2.50

InflaRx presently has a consensus target price of $9.90, suggesting a potential upside of 253.57%. 23andMe has a consensus target price of 8.50, suggesting a potential upside of 101.90%. Given InflaRx’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe InflaRx is more favorable than 23andMe.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

20.4% of InflaRx shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.6% of 23andMe shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares InflaRx and 23andMe’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio InflaRx N/A N/A -$38.82 million ($1.32) -2.12 23andMe N/A N/A $23.30 million N/A N/A

Summary

InflaRx beats 23andMe on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

InflaRx Company Profile (Get Rating)

InflaRx NV is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of inhibitors of the complement activation factor known as C5a. Its products include IFX-1 and IFX-2. The company was founded by Niels Christoph Riedemann, Renfeng Guo and Nicolas Fulpius in December 2007 and is headquartered in Jena, Germany.

23andMe Company Profile (Get Rating)

23andMe Holding Co. operates as a consumer genetics and research company. The company provides a crowdsourced platform for genetic research. Its platform has generated various publications on the genetic underpinnings of a range of diseases, conditions, and traits, as well as enables it in pursuing drug discovery programs rooted in human genetics across various disease areas, including oncology, respiratory, and cardiovascular diseases, as well as other therapeutic areas. The company was founded in 2006 and is based in Sunnyvale, California.

