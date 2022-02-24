Critical Analysis: Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) & Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID)

Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Rating) and Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID – Get Rating) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get Global-e Online alerts:

56.9% of Global-e Online shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 78.1% of Avid Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.7% of Avid Technology shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Global-e Online and Avid Technology’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Global-e Online $245.27 million 19.93 $3.91 million ($0.67) -51.28 Avid Technology $360.47 million 3.60 $11.06 million $0.73 39.47

Avid Technology has higher revenue and earnings than Global-e Online. Global-e Online is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Avid Technology, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Global-e Online and Avid Technology, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Global-e Online 0 0 9 0 3.00 Avid Technology 0 0 4 0 3.00

Global-e Online currently has a consensus target price of $68.78, indicating a potential upside of 100.17%. Avid Technology has a consensus target price of $45.00, indicating a potential upside of 56.20%. Given Global-e Online’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Global-e Online is more favorable than Avid Technology.

Profitability

This table compares Global-e Online and Avid Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Global-e Online -30.55% 0.86% 0.68% Avid Technology 8.42% -30.68% 14.96%

Summary

Avid Technology beats Global-e Online on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Global-e Online (Get Rating)

Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online; and merchants to sell from and to anywhere in the world. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Petah Tikva, Israel.

About Avid Technology (Get Rating)

Avid Technology, Inc. engages in the provision of technology services for media and entertainment industry. It develops, markets, sells, and supports software and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management and distribution. The company was founded by William J. Warner in September 1987 and is headquartered in Burlington, MA.

Receive News & Ratings for Global-e Online Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global-e Online and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.