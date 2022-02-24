Crestmont Private Wealth LLC Takes $105,000 Position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

Crestmont Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,000. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF accounts for 0.1% of Crestmont Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ISTB. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 125,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,490,000 after acquiring an additional 32,653 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 97,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,024,000 after purchasing an additional 22,061 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $408,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 35.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 55.7% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 45,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,343,000 after buying an additional 16,338 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:ISTB opened at $49.31 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $49.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.57. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $49.29 and a 52 week high of $51.58.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were given a $0.064 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 1st. This is an increase from iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.77 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%.

