Crestmont Private Wealth LLC Makes New $30,000 Investment in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG)

Crestmont Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC boosted its stake in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 34,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 58.2% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 12.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 872,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,885,000 after purchasing an additional 97,530 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 87.2% in the third quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 518,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,677,000 after purchasing an additional 241,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $347,000.

Shares of SHYG stock opened at $43.75 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.24. iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.85 and a fifty-two week high of $46.12.

