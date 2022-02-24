Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO) Research Coverage Started at Cowen

Cowen started coverage on shares of Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Cowen’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 25.66% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Credo Technology Group in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Credo Technology Group in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Credo Technology Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Get Credo Technology Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CRDO opened at $15.12 on Tuesday. Credo Technology Group has a one year low of $10.80 and a one year high of $16.39.

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd is a provider of high-performance serial connectivity solutions for the hyperscale datacenter, 5G carrier, enterprise networking, artificial intelligence and high-performance computing markets. Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd is based in SAN JOSE, Calif.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Credo Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credo Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.