Credit Suisse Group Raises NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGRY) Price Target to €56.50

NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGRY – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Credit Suisse Group from €52.50 ($59.66) to €56.50 ($64.20) in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of NN Group in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Barclays upgraded shares of NN Group from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. HSBC lowered shares of NN Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Citigroup downgraded shares of NN Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of NN Group from €42.00 ($47.73) to €45.00 ($51.14) in a report on Friday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $41.88.

NN Group stock opened at $26.19 on Monday. NN Group has a 1-year low of $22.98 and a 1-year high of $30.17. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.83.

NN Group NV engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Netherlands Life, Netherlands Non-Life, Insurance Europe, Japan Life, Asset Management, and Others. The Netherlands Life segment offers a range of group life and individual life insurance products.

