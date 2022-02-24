Credit Suisse Group Raises ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) Price Target to $50.00

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $42.00 to $50.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 68.24% from the company’s previous close.
Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on MT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of ArcelorMittal from €47.00 ($53.41) to €45.00 ($51.14) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of ArcelorMittal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. AlphaValue upgraded shares of ArcelorMittal to a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.98.
MT stock opened at $29.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 2.06. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. ArcelorMittal has a 52 week low of $23.03 and a 52 week high of $37.87.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MT. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of ArcelorMittal in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,311,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of ArcelorMittal by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,467 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 1,873 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of ArcelorMittal in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $151,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of ArcelorMittal by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 50,141 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,557,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ArcelorMittal by 758.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 123,091 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,823,000 after acquiring an additional 108,754 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.75% of the company’s stock.
ArcelorMittal Company Profile (Get Rating)
ArcelorMittal SA is a holding company, which engages in steelmaking and mining activities. It operates through the following business segments: NAFTA, Brazil, Europe, Africa and Commonwealth of Independent States (ACIS), Mining, and Others. The NAFTA segment consists of flat products such as slabs, hot-rolled coil, cold-rolled coil, coated steel, and plate.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ArcelorMittal (MT)
- Time to Scoop Up Chewy Stock
- Analysts And Institutions Are Comfortable With Tempur Sealy
- 3 More Tech Stocks to Target During Market Weakness
- Hit the Buy Button on These 3 Oversold Tech Stocks
- It’s Time To Shut The Door On Masonite International
Receive News & Ratings for ArcelorMittal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArcelorMittal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.