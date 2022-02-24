Credit Suisse Group Raises ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) Price Target to $50.00

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $42.00 to $50.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 68.24% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on MT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of ArcelorMittal from €47.00 ($53.41) to €45.00 ($51.14) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of ArcelorMittal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. AlphaValue upgraded shares of ArcelorMittal to a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.98.

Get ArcelorMittal alerts:

MT stock opened at $29.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 2.06. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. ArcelorMittal has a 52 week low of $23.03 and a 52 week high of $37.87.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The basic materials company reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.38 by $0.54. ArcelorMittal had a net margin of 19.53% and a return on equity of 31.46%. The business had revenue of $20.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 46.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that ArcelorMittal will post 10.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MT. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of ArcelorMittal in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,311,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of ArcelorMittal by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,467 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 1,873 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of ArcelorMittal in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $151,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of ArcelorMittal by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 50,141 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,557,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ArcelorMittal by 758.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 123,091 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,823,000 after acquiring an additional 108,754 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.75% of the company’s stock.

ArcelorMittal Company Profile (Get Rating)

ArcelorMittal SA is a holding company, which engages in steelmaking and mining activities. It operates through the following business segments: NAFTA, Brazil, Europe, Africa and Commonwealth of Independent States (ACIS), Mining, and Others. The NAFTA segment consists of flat products such as slabs, hot-rolled coil, cold-rolled coil, coated steel, and plate.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ArcelorMittal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArcelorMittal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.