Credit Suisse AG Sells 2,917 Shares of Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS)

Credit Suisse AG reduced its holdings in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Rating) by 14.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,821 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,917 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Agilysys were worth $881,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Agilysys in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Agilysys in the 3rd quarter worth about $66,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Agilysys in the 2nd quarter worth about $74,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Agilysys in the 3rd quarter worth about $101,000. Finally, Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Agilysys in the 2nd quarter worth about $186,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.02% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John Mutch sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.87, for a total value of $73,740.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Robert L. Jr. Jacks sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.13, for a total value of $526,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 22.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AGYS shares. Maxim Group cut their price objective on Agilysys from $65.00 to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com cut Agilysys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Agilysys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their target price on Agilysys from $60.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.00.

NASDAQ AGYS opened at $39.21 on Thursday. Agilysys, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.63 and a fifty-two week high of $64.09. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.56. The stock has a market cap of $969.04 million, a PE ratio of -42.16 and a beta of 1.41.

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The software maker reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04. Agilysys had a positive return on equity of 24.74% and a negative net margin of 12.98%. The business had revenue of $39.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Agilysys, Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Agilysys, Inc operates as a technology company. It offers innovative software for point-of-sale, payment gateway, reservation and table management, guest offers management, property management, inventory and procurement, analytics, document management, and mobile and wireless solutions and services to the hospitality industry.

