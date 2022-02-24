Credit Suisse AG Has $804,000 Holdings in Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM)

Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM – Get Rating) by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,415 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,138 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Federal Agricultural Mortgage were worth $804,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 8.2% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,600 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 3.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,216 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 11.1% in the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 4,464 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 10.5% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,739 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 5.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,406 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $831,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the period. 65.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AGM opened at $121.68 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. has a twelve month low of $83.34 and a twelve month high of $137.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $123.64 and its 200-day moving average is $116.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 0.99.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Federal Agricultural Mortgage from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corp. is a stockholder-owned, federally chartered corporation, which engages in the provision of a secondary market for agricultural real estate and rural housing mortgage loans, rural utilities loans, and loans guaranteed by the United States Department of Agriculture. It combines private capital and public sponsorship to serve a public purpose.

