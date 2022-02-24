Credit Suisse AG Grows Holdings in Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS)

Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 70,786 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,208 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Cars.com were worth $895,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Cars.com by 84.3% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 23,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 10,932 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Cars.com during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $137,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Cars.com by 166.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 37,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 23,137 shares during the period. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cars.com during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $664,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Cars.com by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 151,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,918,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. 94.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Cars.com stock opened at $14.15 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.19. Cars.com Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.73 and a 12-month high of $19.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market cap of $977.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.79 and a beta of 2.08.

Several research analysts have commented on CARS shares. Northcoast Research started coverage on shares of Cars.com in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cars.com in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Cars.com from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cars.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.25.

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

