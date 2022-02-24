Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $146.63.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Credicorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $169.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Credicorp in the 1st quarter valued at $72,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Credicorp by 50.7% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 315 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Credicorp by 125.3% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 489 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Credicorp by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 638 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Credicorp by 43.9% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 711 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. 66.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Credicorp stock opened at $144.11 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.49 billion, a PE ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $136.99 and its 200 day moving average is $122.86. Credicorp has a 1 year low of $88.67 and a 1 year high of $165.29.

Credicorp Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Universal Banking; Microfinance; Insurance and Pensions; and Investment Banking and Wealth Management. The Universal Banking segment focuses on lending and investment services.

