Coupang (NYSE:CPNG) Stock Price Down 7.6%

Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Get Rating) shares dropped 7.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $21.10 and last traded at $21.24. Approximately 404,846 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 10,156,956 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.99.

CPNG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Coupang from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Coupang from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.33.

In related news, CTO Thuan Pham sold 120,233 shares of Coupang stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.67, for a total transaction of $3,326,847.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Gaurav Anand sold 350,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.36, for a total transaction of $9,576,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 483,422 shares of company stock worth $13,250,807.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CPNG. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Coupang during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Coupang by 3,081.3% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 986 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Coupang in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Coupang in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Coupang by 49.4% during the third quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 1,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. 71.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coupang, Inc owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and dÃ©cor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

