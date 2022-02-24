Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE) Hits New 52-Week Low on Analyst Downgrade

Couchbase Inc (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $37.00 to $24.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Couchbase traded as low as $19.09 and last traded at $19.24, with a volume of 14235 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.14.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on BASE. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Couchbase from $49.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Couchbase from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Couchbase from $53.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Couchbase from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Couchbase from $41.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.88.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BASE. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Couchbase by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 631,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,760,000 after acquiring an additional 43,510 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Couchbase by 17,270.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 11,744 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Couchbase during the 4th quarter valued at $495,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Couchbase by 33.9% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 2,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Couchbase by 175.0% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 14,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 9,150 shares in the last quarter. 45.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.52.

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $30.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.42 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.84) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Couchbase Inc will post -2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Couchbase Company Profile (NASDAQ:BASE)

Couchbase Inc provides software solutions. The Company offers cloud database for business applications on platform which delivers unmatched versatility, performance, scalability and financial value across cloud, on-premises, hybrid, distributed cloud and edge computing deployments. Couchbase Inc is based in Santa Clara, United States.

