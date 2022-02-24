CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) Trading Up 8.8%

CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating)’s share price was up 8.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $58.88 and last traded at $58.21. Approximately 206,268 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 2,458,109 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.50.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CSGP shares. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $102.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $100.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $115.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $85.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CoStar Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.11.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 12.18 and a quick ratio of 12.18. The stock has a market cap of $23.94 billion, a PE ratio of 98.96, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.73.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The technology company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $506.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $501.24 million. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 6.82% and a net margin of 12.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CSGP. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of CoStar Group by 910.0% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 303 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in CoStar Group by 73.7% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 330 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in CoStar Group by 471.7% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 343 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CoStar Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CoStar Group during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

CoStar Group, Inc provides commercial real estate information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate and related business communities. The firm’s suite of online services enables clients to analyze, interpret and gain unmatched insight on commercial property values and market conditions.

