Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Shares Sold by United Capital Financial Advisers LLC

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lowered its stake in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 34.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 31,856 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 16,865 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $1,162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ulysses Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Corning by 59.6% during the third quarter. Ulysses Management LLC now owns 39,912 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after acquiring an additional 14,912 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corning during the third quarter valued at about $13,143,000. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Corning by 3.3% during the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 42,423 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,548,000 after acquiring an additional 1,359 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Corning by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 420,677 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $15,350,000 after buying an additional 60,341 shares during the period. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Corning in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $988,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Corning alerts:

Shares of NYSE:GLW opened at $40.23 on Thursday. Corning Incorporated has a 1 year low of $33.93 and a 1 year high of $46.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $38.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.55.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.03. Corning had a return on equity of 21.65% and a net margin of 13.53%. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is a positive change from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.42%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Corning from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Corning from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Corning from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Susquehanna raised shares of Corning from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.83.

In other Corning news, VP John Z. Zhang sold 13,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total value of $559,573.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Li Fang sold 16,866 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.48, for a total value of $632,137.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Corning Profile (Get Rating)

Corning, Inc develops and manufactures specialty glass and ceramics. It provides glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications; carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry; ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy duty vehicle markets; laboratory products for the scientific community and specialized polymer products for biotechnology applications; advanced optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community; and other technologies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.