Cormark Weighs in on Superior Plus Corp.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (TSE:SPB)

Superior Plus Corp. (TSE:SPB – Get Rating) – Cormark reduced their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Superior Plus in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 22nd. Cormark analyst B. Watson now expects that the company will earn $0.56 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.69. Cormark currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $13.50 target price on the stock. Cormark also issued estimates for Superior Plus’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.17) EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.30) EPS.

Get Superior Plus alerts:

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on SPB. National Bank Financial raised shares of Superior Plus from a “sector perform under weight” rating to an “outperfrom under weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Superior Plus from C$15.00 to C$14.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Superior Plus from C$17.50 to C$16.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Superior Plus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from C$16.50 to C$14.50 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Superior Plus from C$16.00 to C$15.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Superior Plus has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$14.83.

Shares of SPB stock opened at C$11.02 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.28, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of C$1.94 billion and a PE ratio of 10.61. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$12.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$13.83. Superior Plus has a 1-year low of C$10.85 and a 1-year high of C$16.24.

In other news, Senior Officer Elizabeth Summers bought 4,500 shares of Superior Plus stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$10.92 per share, with a total value of C$49,140.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 42,782 shares in the company, valued at C$467,179.44.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.53%. Superior Plus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.43%.

About Superior Plus (Get Rating)

Superior Plus Corp. engages in the energy distribution and specialty chemicals businesses in Canada, the United States, and Chile. It operates through three segments: Canadian Propane Distribution, United States (U.S.) Propane Distribution, and Specialty Chemicals. The Canadian Propane Distribution segment engages in the propane and natural gas liquid marketing wholesale business in Canada and California.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Superior Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Superior Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.