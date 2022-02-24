Cormark Reiterates Buy Rating for Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO)

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO – Get Rating) (NYSE:BMO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Cormark in a report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a C$34.00 price target on the bank’s stock. Cormark’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 76.43% from the company’s current price. Cormark also issued estimates for Bank of Montreal’s Q1 2022 earnings at $3.28 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $12.86 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on BMO. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$167.00 to C$169.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Bank of Montreal to C$162.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Desjardins upgraded Bank of Montreal to a “buy” rating and set a C$145.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. CIBC boosted their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$145.00 to C$158.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Fundamental Research boosted their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$134.29 to C$143.30 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$148.46.

Shares of TSE BMO opened at C$144.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$93.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.46. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$143.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$135.78. Bank of Montreal has a 52-week low of C$103.76 and a 52-week high of C$152.87.

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO – Get Rating ) (NYSE:BMO) last issued its earnings results on Friday, December 3rd. The bank reported C$3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$3.16 by C$0.17. The company had revenue of C$6.57 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bank of Montreal will post 13.9500002 EPS for the current year.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

