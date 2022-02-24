Cormark Comments on Lundin Mining Co.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (TSE:LUN)

Lundin Mining Co. (TSE:LUN – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Cormark issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Lundin Mining in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 22nd. Cormark analyst S. Ioannou anticipates that the mining company will post earnings per share of $0.33 for the quarter. Cormark also issued estimates for Lundin Mining’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.33 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.33 EPS.

Get Lundin Mining alerts:

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$12.00 price target on Lundin Mining and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. CIBC boosted their price objective on Lundin Mining from C$11.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Lundin Mining to C$14.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. CSFB set a C$11.50 price objective on Lundin Mining and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated a “na” rating and issued a C$12.00 price objective (up previously from C$10.60) on shares of Lundin Mining in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lundin Mining has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$12.75.

Shares of LUN opened at C$11.54 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$8.48 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.57. Lundin Mining has a 12-month low of C$8.56 and a 12-month high of C$16.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$10.63 and its 200 day moving average price is C$10.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

In other news, insider Nemesia S.a.r.l. purchased 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$9.89 per share, with a total value of C$2,965,740.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 95,422,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$943,329,707.89. Also, Senior Officer Jinhee Magie sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.66, for a total value of C$583,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 199,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,324,104.

About Lundin Mining (Get Rating)

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lundin Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lundin Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.