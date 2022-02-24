Corient Capital Partners LLC Takes $217,000 Position in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Corient Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. TownSquare Capital LLC increased its position in shares of FOX by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 30,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 2,985 shares during the last quarter. Tabor Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in FOX during the third quarter worth approximately $3,461,000. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in FOX during the third quarter worth approximately $279,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in FOX by 406.4% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 823,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,022,000 after purchasing an additional 660,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in FOX during the third quarter worth approximately $611,000. Institutional investors own 54.59% of the company’s stock.

Get FOX alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on FOXA shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on FOX from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on FOX from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on FOX from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. UBS Group raised FOX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $42.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research boosted their target price on FOX from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FOX presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.46.

NASDAQ FOXA opened at $40.97 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.07. Fox Co. has a twelve month low of $32.80 and a twelve month high of $44.95. The company has a market capitalization of $23.06 billion, a PE ratio of 16.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.09. FOX had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 10.57%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Fox Co. will post 2.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a yield of 1.1%. FOX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.59%.

FOX Company Profile (Get Rating)

Fox Corp. delivers news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations. The Cable Network Programming segment consists of the production and licensing of news and sports content distributed primarily through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators and telecommunication companies and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for FOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.