Corient Capital Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M)

Corient Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 10,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in M. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Macy’s by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,635,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,603,000 after buying an additional 292,269 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in Macy’s by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,755,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,263,000 after buying an additional 40,021 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Macy’s by 37.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 413,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,355,000 after buying an additional 112,504 shares in the last quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division grew its holdings in Macy’s by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tuttle Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Macy’s in the third quarter valued at $290,000. Institutional investors own 89.12% of the company’s stock.

M has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Macy’s from $20.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. TheStreet raised shares of Macy’s from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday. Gordon Haskett lifted their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.83.

NYSE:M opened at $23.14 on Thursday. Macy’s, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.33 and a twelve month high of $37.95. The company has a market cap of $6.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.96. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.45. Macy’s had a return on equity of 41.33% and a net margin of 3.75%. The business had revenue of $8.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.45 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Macy’s, Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.1575 dividend. This is an increase from Macy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Macy’s’s payout ratio is presently 22.56%.

Macy’s declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, February 22nd that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 28.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About Macy's

Macy’s, Inc engages in the retail of apparel, accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The firm’s brands include Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, and Bluemercury. It offers men’s, women’s, and children’s apparel, women’s accessories, intimate apparel, shoes, cosmetics, fragrances, as well as home and miscellaneous products.

