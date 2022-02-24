Corient Capital Partners LLC Invests $233,000 in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Corient Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,065 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ALB. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Albemarle by 40.7% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 325 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in Albemarle by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 375 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Albemarle by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 373 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Albemarle in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Albemarle by 63.5% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 412 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ALB opened at $182.00 on Thursday. Albemarle Co. has a 1-year low of $133.82 and a 1-year high of $291.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $223.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $235.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $21.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 170.10, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.52.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $894.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $889.88 million. Albemarle had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 7.70%. Albemarle’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Albemarle Co. will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ALB shares. StockNews.com lowered Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. HSBC raised Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $250.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Albemarle from $290.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Albemarle from $296.00 to $307.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on Albemarle from $230.00 to $216.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $239.14.

In related news, insider Netha N. Johnson purchased 1,060 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $187.81 per share, with a total value of $199,078.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 1,337 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.00, for a total transaction of $348,957.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,172 shares of company stock valued at $1,269,127. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Corp. engages in the developing, manufacturing, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts.

