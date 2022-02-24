Corient Capital Partners LLC Has $239,000 Stock Position in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

Corient Capital Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Get Rating) by 29.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 514 shares of the company’s stock after selling 213 shares during the quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Chemed were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chemed by 66.5% during the third quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,210,000 after purchasing an additional 3,616 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Chemed by 0.5% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 21,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,935,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Chemed during the third quarter valued at about $287,000. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Chemed during the third quarter valued at about $394,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Chemed by 5.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 50,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,713,000 after purchasing an additional 2,533 shares in the last quarter. 88.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Chemed alerts:

In other Chemed news, Director Donald E. Saunders sold 500 shares of Chemed stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $532.43, for a total value of $266,215.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 3.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHE stock opened at $457.55 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.54. Chemed Co. has a 52 week low of $403.00 and a 52 week high of $539.87. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $487.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $477.29.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio is 7.57%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chemed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $496.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st.

About Chemed (Get Rating)

Chemed Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare and maintenance services. It operates through the VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. The VITAS segment offers hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chemed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.