Corient Capital Partners LLC Decreases Stake in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI)

Corient Capital Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,193 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 369 shares during the quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Cogent Communications were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CCOI. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new stake in Cogent Communications during the third quarter worth $34,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Cogent Communications by 86.6% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 571 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Cogent Communications during the third quarter worth $64,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Cogent Communications during the third quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Cogent Communications by 16.9% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,091 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Cogent Communications alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on CCOI shares. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Cogent Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. TheStreet upgraded Cogent Communications from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Cogent Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Cogent Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Cogent Communications from $89.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.88.

In other news, CRO James Bubeck sold 1,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.77, for a total value of $147,398.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Henry W. Kilmer sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.90, for a total value of $186,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 7,620 shares of company stock valued at $589,361 over the last 90 days. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CCOI opened at $60.61 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 121.22 and a beta of 0.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $66.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.74. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.80 and a 12 month high of $80.50.

Cogent Communications Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of internet access and Internet Protocol communications solutions. It offers internet access and data transport through its fiber optic, IP data-only network, ethernet transport, and colocation services. The company was founded by David Schaeffer in August 1999 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCOI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cogent Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cogent Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.