Corient Capital Partners LLC Decreases Position in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI)

Corient Capital Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,193 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 369 shares during the quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Cogent Communications were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CCOI. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new stake in Cogent Communications during the third quarter worth $34,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 86.6% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 571 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Cogent Communications in the third quarter valued at $64,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cogent Communications in the third quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 16.9% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,091 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.55% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ CCOI opened at $60.61 on Thursday. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.80 and a 1-year high of $80.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $66.73 and a 200-day moving average of $71.74. The company has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.22 and a beta of 0.20.
In other Cogent Communications news, Director Lewis H. Ferguson sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.31, for a total transaction of $69,579.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Henry W. Kilmer sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.90, for a total value of $186,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,620 shares of company stock valued at $589,361 in the last three months. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Cogent Communications Profile (Get Rating)
Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of internet access and Internet Protocol communications solutions. It offers internet access and data transport through its fiber optic, IP data-only network, ethernet transport, and colocation services. The company was founded by David Schaeffer in August 1999 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cogent Communications (CCOI)
- The TJX Companies, This Is What A Buying Opportunity Looks Like
- Camping World Pulls Back But Wait To Buy More
- These 3 Mid Cap Dividend Stocks Offer the Best of Both Worlds
- Schwab Stock is a Play on Retail Trading
- 3 Ecommerce Stocks to Consider for Long-Term Buys
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCOI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Cogent Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cogent Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.