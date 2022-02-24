Corient Capital Partners LLC Decreases Position in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI)

Corient Capital Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,193 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 369 shares during the quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Cogent Communications were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CCOI. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new stake in Cogent Communications during the third quarter worth $34,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 86.6% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 571 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Cogent Communications in the third quarter valued at $64,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cogent Communications in the third quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 16.9% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,091 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CCOI opened at $60.61 on Thursday. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.80 and a 1-year high of $80.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $66.73 and a 200-day moving average of $71.74. The company has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.22 and a beta of 0.20.

CCOI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Cogent Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Cogent Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Cogent Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Cogent Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Cogent Communications from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.88.

In other Cogent Communications news, Director Lewis H. Ferguson sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.31, for a total transaction of $69,579.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Henry W. Kilmer sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.90, for a total value of $186,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,620 shares of company stock valued at $589,361 in the last three months. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of internet access and Internet Protocol communications solutions. It offers internet access and data transport through its fiber optic, IP data-only network, ethernet transport, and colocation services. The company was founded by David Schaeffer in August 1999 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

