Corient Capital Partners LLC Buys New Stake in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Corient Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 1,065 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ALB. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd acquired a new stake in Albemarle in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $144,979,000. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in Albemarle by 75.2% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,219,288 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $266,987,000 after purchasing an additional 523,340 shares in the last quarter. Discovery Value Fund bought a new position in Albemarle during the 3rd quarter valued at $100,873,000. Amundi bought a new position in Albemarle during the 2nd quarter valued at $56,879,000. Finally, Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. bought a new position in Albemarle during the 3rd quarter valued at $46,523,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ALB opened at $182.00 on Thursday. Albemarle Co. has a 1 year low of $133.82 and a 1 year high of $291.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $223.45 and a 200-day moving average of $235.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 170.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.52.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $894.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $889.88 million. Albemarle had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 7.70%. Albemarle’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Albemarle Co. will post 6.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ALB shares. Citigroup decreased their price target on Albemarle from $280.00 to $244.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Albemarle from $281.00 to $243.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Albemarle from $245.00 to $228.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank raised Albemarle to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $280.00 to $298.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Albemarle from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $199.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $239.14.

In other news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 1,337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.00, for a total value of $348,957.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO J Kent Masters purchased 5,241 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $190.80 per share, for a total transaction of $999,982.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,172 shares of company stock valued at $1,269,127 in the last three months. 0.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Albemarle Corp. engages in the developing, manufacturing, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts.

