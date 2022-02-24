Corient Capital Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 7,998 PLDT Inc. (NYSE:PHI)

Corient Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PLDT Inc. (NYSE:PHI – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 7,998 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PHI. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in PLDT by 84.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 117,353 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,084,000 after acquiring an additional 53,872 shares in the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PLDT during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,410,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of PLDT by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 328,942 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,645,000 after purchasing an additional 35,417 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of PLDT during the 2nd quarter valued at $759,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of PLDT by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 427,426 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,233,000 after purchasing an additional 22,067 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PHI opened at $34.90 on Thursday. PLDT Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.71 and a 52 week high of $38.69. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The company has a market cap of $7.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.21.

PHI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered PLDT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 22nd. StockNews.com raised PLDT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th.

PLDT, Inc engages in the provision of telecommunication services. It operates through the following segments: Wireless, Fixed Line, and Others. The Wireless segment consists of cellular services through text messaging and wireless broadband. The Fixed Line segment offers fixed line telecommunications services throughout the country, servicing retail, corporate and small medium enterprise, or SME clients.

