Corient Capital Partners LLC Acquires 1,248 Shares of Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:CHT)

Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:CHT – Get Rating) by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,643 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,248 shares during the quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Chunghwa Telecom were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CHT. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 140.2% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 2,965 shares in the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc bought a new position in shares of Chunghwa Telecom during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $234,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Chunghwa Telecom during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $317,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 8,243 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,447 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. 2.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Chunghwa Telecom alerts:

NYSE CHT opened at $44.97 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $34.89 billion, a PE ratio of 27.42 and a beta of 0.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. has a 12 month low of $38.52 and a 12 month high of $45.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $42.65 and a 200-day moving average of $41.16.

Chunghwa Telecom Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of integrated telecommunication services. It offers domestic & international fixed communication, mobile communication, broadband, Internet services. The Company also provides information and communication technology services; and innovative technology services such as Internet of things and artificial intelligence.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chunghwa Telecom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chunghwa Telecom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.