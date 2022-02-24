Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $101.89.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CPA shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Copa from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Copa from $82.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. HSBC upgraded Copa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Copa from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Copa from $121.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Copa during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Copa by 88.1% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 600 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Copa during the 3rd quarter valued at about $71,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Copa by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 932 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Copa during the 3rd quarter valued at about $146,000. 81.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CPA opened at $87.72 on Thursday. Copa has a 1-year low of $64.66 and a 1-year high of $97.63. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $84.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.89. The company has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of 93.32 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Copa (NYSE:CPA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The transportation company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.93. Copa had a return on equity of 0.22% and a net margin of 2.65%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($2.00) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Copa will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Copa Holdings SA engages in the provision of air transportation. It is involved in an airline operation which provides passenger and cargo services through the Copa Airlines and Copa Colombia principal operating subsidiaries. The firm offers international flights to Costa Rica, Jamaica, Colombia and other cities.

