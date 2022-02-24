Contrasting Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores (NYSE:AVAL) and Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC)

Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC – Get Rating) and Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores (NYSE:AVAL – Get Rating) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Dividends

Banco Santander-Chile pays an annual dividend of $0.69 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.8%. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores pays an annual dividend of $0.25 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.7%. Banco Santander-Chile pays out 32.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores pays out 32.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Banco Santander-Chile has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

This table compares Banco Santander-Chile and Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Banco Santander-Chile $3.83 billion 2.25 $906.94 million $2.12 8.65 Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores $5.97 billion 1.00 $704.86 million $0.78 6.87

Banco Santander-Chile has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Banco Santander-Chile, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Banco Santander-Chile and Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Banco Santander-Chile 0 3 1 0 2.25 Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores 0 3 0 0 2.00

Banco Santander-Chile presently has a consensus price target of $25.00, indicating a potential upside of 36.39%. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores has a consensus price target of $5.85, indicating a potential upside of 9.14%. Given Banco Santander-Chile’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Banco Santander-Chile is more favorable than Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores.

Profitability

This table compares Banco Santander-Chile and Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Banco Santander-Chile 22.70% 20.05% 1.19% Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores 11.73% 7.96% 0.86%

Risk and Volatility

Banco Santander-Chile has a beta of 0.61, meaning that its stock price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores has a beta of 1.27, meaning that its stock price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

10.5% of Banco Santander-Chile shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.7% of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Banco Santander-Chile beats Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Banco Santander-Chile Company Profile (Get Rating)

Banco Santander Chile SA engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Middle-Market, Corporate & Investment Banking, and Other. The Retail banking segment offers consumer loans, credit cards, auto loans, commercial loans, foreign exchange, mortgage loans, debit cards, checking accounts, savings products, mutual funds, stock brokerage and insurance brokerage. The Middle-market segment serves institutions such as universities, government entities, local and regional governments, and companies engaged in the real estate industry who carry out projects to sell properties to third parties. The Corporate & Investment Banking segment consists of foreign and domestic multinational companies. The Other segment includes the financial management division, which develops global management functions such as managing inflation rate risk, foreign currency gaps, interest rate risk, and liquidity risk. The company was founded on September 7, 1977 and is headquartered in Santiago, Chile.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores Company Profile (Get Rating)

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores SA engages in the provision of financial services and products. It operates through the following segments: Banco de Bogota, Banco de Occidente, Banco AV Villas, Banco Popular, Corficolombiana, and Other. The Banco de Bogota segment offers banking services and products. The Banco de Occidente segment focuses on the corporate customers, government and government-owned entities, and retail customers. The Banco AV Villas segment comprises of general purpose loans, payroll loans, and credit cards, and traditional line of mortgages. The Banco Popular segment provides financial solutions to government entities. The Corficolombiana consists of equity investments, investment banking, treasury operations, and financial services. The company was founded by Luis Carlos Sarmiento Angulo on January 7, 1994 and is headquartered in Bogota, Colombia.

