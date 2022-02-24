Contrasting EACO (EACO) & Its Competitors

EACO (OTCMKTS: EACO – Get Rating) is one of 24 publicly-traded companies in the “Electronic parts & equipment, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare EACO to related businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, risk, dividends and earnings.
Analyst Recommendations
This is a summary of current recommendations for EACO and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|EACO
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N/A
|EACO Competitors
|74
|329
|446
|20
|2.47
Valuation and Earnings
This table compares EACO and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|EACO
|$225.24 million
|$7.79 million
|13.67
|EACO Competitors
|$3.73 billion
|$184.86 million
|3.80
EACO’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than EACO. EACO is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.
Risk & Volatility
EACO has a beta of 0.36, indicating that its share price is 64% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, EACO’s peers have a beta of 1.63, indicating that their average share price is 63% more volatile than the S&P 500.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
43.9% of shares of all “Electronic parts & equipment, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by institutional investors. 97.9% of EACO shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.1% of shares of all “Electronic parts & equipment, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.
Profitability
This table compares EACO and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|EACO
|2.98%
|11.21%
|6.51%
|EACO Competitors
|-182.88%
|-90.72%
|-2.92%
EACO Company Profile (Get Rating)
EACO Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of electronic components and fasteners through its subsidiary. It focuses on aerospace, circuit board, communication, computer, fabrication, instrumentation, industrial equipment, and marine industries. The company was founded on September 26, 1985 and is headquartered in Anaheim, CA.
